Lt. Smith's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa

Lt. Noah Smith, from Nashville, Tennessee, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) air operations department, conducts his final flight in a C-12 Huron on Kadena Air Base, Aug. 18, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)