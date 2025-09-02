Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Smith's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa [Image 2 of 8]

    Lt. Smith's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
    Lt. Noah Smith, from Nashville, Tennessee, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) air operations department, prepares to be washed down by fellow service members following his final flight in CFAO's C-12 Huron, Aug. 18, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 9298531
    VIRIN: 250818-N-DN657-2019
    Resolution: 8132x5421
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Smith's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air operations
    C-12 huron
    Final Flight
    CFAO
    Okinawa
    Japan

