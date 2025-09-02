Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate All-Hands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland National Guard legal personnel listen to remarks given by Maryland Army National Guard Col. Marci Sam, state staff judge advocate for the Maryland National Guard at Weide Army Heliport at Aberdeen Proving Ground - South in Edgewood, Maryland, Sept. 6, 2025. The group was operating as part of an annual all-hands event for the Maryland National Guard legal offices. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Alexandra Huettner)