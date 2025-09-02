Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate All-Hands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Hunter Cotsoradis, Brigade parallegal noncommissioned officer, takes part in a practice called ramp riding during a flight in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Weide Army Heliport at Aberdeen Proving Ground - South in Edgewood, Maryland, Sept. 6, 2025. The tours were part of an annual all-hands event for the Maryland National Guard legal offices. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Alexandra Huettner)