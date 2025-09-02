Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate All-Hands

Maryland National Guard legal personnel listen to remarks given by Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, adjutant general of Maryland, at Weide Army Heliport at Aberdeen Proving Ground - South in Edgewood, Maryland, Sept. 6, 2025. The group was operating as part of an annual all-hands event for the Maryland National Guard legal offices. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Alexandra Huettner)
Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate Hosts an All-Hands Event
