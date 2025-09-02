Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate All-Hands [Image 2 of 5]

    Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate All-Hands

    EDGEWOOD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Huettner 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland National Guard legal personnel listen to remarks given by Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, adjutant general of Maryland, at Weide Army Heliport at Aberdeen Proving Ground - South in Edgewood, Maryland, Sept. 6, 2025. The group was operating as part of an annual all-hands event for the Maryland National Guard legal offices. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Alexandra Huettner)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate Hosts an All-Hands Event

    MDNG
    JAG

