Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate All-Hands [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate All-Hands

    EDGEWOOD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Huettner 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland National Guard legal personnel pose for a group photo in front of a UH-60 Black Hawk at Weide Army Heliport at Aberdeen Proving Ground - South in Edgewood, Maryland, Sept. 6, 2025. The group was there as part of an annual all-hands event for the Maryland National Guard legal offices. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Alexandra Huettner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 15:01
    Photo ID: 9298145
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-AH104-1059
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: EDGEWOOD, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate All-Hands [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate All-Hands
    Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate All-Hands
    Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate All-Hands
    Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate All-Hands
    Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate All-Hands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maryland National Guard Office of the Staff Judge Advocate Hosts an All-Hands Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDNG
    JAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download