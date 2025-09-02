Teamwork to Shape Tomorrow’s Airmen

U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Denise Alston, recruiting flight chief for the 315th Airlift Wing, works with her team to prepare future Airmen for departure to basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. New recruits train in physical fitness, weapons handling and Air Force core values — all starting with guidance from their recruiters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michella Stowers)
