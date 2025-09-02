Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teamwork to Shape Tomorrow’s Airmen [Image 3 of 3]

    Teamwork to Shape Tomorrow’s Airmen

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Capt. Marquel Coaxum 

    315th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Denise Alston, recruiting flight chief for the 315th Airlift Wing, works with her team to prepare future Airmen for departure to basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. New recruits train in physical fitness, weapons handling and Air Force core values — all starting with guidance from their recruiters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michella Stowers)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 09:06
    Photo ID: 9297591
    VIRIN: 250803-F-KB590-1031
    Resolution: 5471x3000
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    New Flight Chief Steps In at Charleston
    Recruiting with Purpose and Pride
    Teamwork to Shape Tomorrow’s Airmen

    One Mission, Many Futures

    AIr Force Reserve
    Basic Military Training
    air force recruiting
    315th Airlift Wing

