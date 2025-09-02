New Flight Chief Steps In at Charleston

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Denise Alston, recruiting flight chief for the 315th Airlift Wing, sets up her new office at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 2, 2025. Reserve recruiters are charged with finding and connecting with qualified individuals to serve in the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michella Stowers)