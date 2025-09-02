U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Denise Alston, recruiting flight chief for the 315th Airlift Wing, sets up her new office at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 2, 2025. Reserve recruiters are charged with finding and connecting with qualified individuals to serve in the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michella Stowers)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 09:06
|Photo ID:
|9297587
|VIRIN:
|250803-F-KB590-1008
|Resolution:
|4304x3099
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Flight Chief Steps In at Charleston [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Marquel Coaxum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.