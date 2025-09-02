U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Denise Alston, recruiting flight chief for the 315th Airlift Wing, stands beside a Reserve marketing display outside her office at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 2, 2025. Recruiters play a critical role in preparing future Airmen for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michella Stowers)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 09:06
|Photo ID:
|9297588
|VIRIN:
|250803-F-KB590-1011
|Resolution:
|5159x3382
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruiting with Purpose and Pride [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Marquel Coaxum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.