Recruiting with Purpose and Pride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Denise Alston, recruiting flight chief for the 315th Airlift Wing, stands beside a Reserve marketing display outside her office at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 2, 2025. Recruiters play a critical role in preparing future Airmen for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michella Stowers)