One Mission, Many Futures

U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Denise Alston, recruiting flight chief for the 315th Airlift Wing, works with her team to prepare future Airmen for departure to basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. New recruits train in physical fitness, weapons handling and Air Force core values — all starting with guidance from their recruiters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michella Stowers)

Maintaining a ready and capable Air Force starts with its recruiters, the front-line professionals responsible for finding and guiding the next generation of Airmen. For many, recruiters serve as the first point of contact with the military, shaping initial impressions and laying the groundwork for future service.



While their mission is to ensure qualified men and women successfully begin their Air Force journey, recruiters are also tasked with supporting and mentoring applicants throughout the process. At the 315th Airlift Wing here, the new Reserve recruiting flight chief, Master Sgt. Denise Alston, is ready to take the lead.



“First I want to find out what they (the recruiters in her flight) value, what they want to do, what they want to see,” said Alston. “I want to get them to where they can not only recruit but to also achieve some of their own personal goals. Then, I think they’ll want to work harder knowing that we want to see them succeed.”



Alston entered the Air Force in 2001 as a maintenance specialist and served five years on active duty. She later transitioned into the Reserve component within the Individual Mobilization Augmentee program, then became a traditional reservist, serving part time as a citizen Airman. In 2015, inspired by a friend in recruiting, she joined the Air Force Reserve Recruiting Service.



Now at Charleston, Alston sees her new role as both an opportunity and a responsibility.



Over the coming months, Alston plans to focus on in-service recruiting and other service recruiting initiatives. In-service recruiting focuses on helping current active-duty Airmen transition to the Air Force Reserve, while other service recruiting targets qualified individuals from other military branches.



Alston believes these efforts are key to sustaining force readiness in today’s evolving environment.



“My vision for us is to be a winning team and boost up our in-service recruiters to be able to place prior service members,” said Alston. “The most important thing will be just making sure recruiters are making contact with leads and people interested in joining the Air Force Reserve.”



As a senior noncommissioned officer, Alston also emphasized the importance of listening and innovation as cornerstones of effective leadership. She honed in on the importance of creating an environment where everyone’s ideas are not only heard but respected.



“I’m more transformational. I believe in teamwork. Especially in recruiting,” she said. “I think that although we have quotas, we’re ultimately going after one goal.”



That goal being to strengthen the Air Force by recruiting mission capable Airmen who can get the job done, she said.



As she takes the reins at Joint Base Charleston, Alston hopes to build a team culture rooted in innovation, trust and service, and one that reflects the very values the Air Force strives to instill in every recruit.



