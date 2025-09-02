Indiana National Guard Soldiers compete in 2025 TAG Match

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Spc. Kaleb Keen of Michigan City, Indiana and competing for 713 Engineering Company, raises up the target for his shooting lane while in the pits of the rifle range at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana as part of the Adjutant Generals Combat Rifle/Pistol Championship Match (TAG Match) on Sept. 6, 2025. TAG match is an opportunity for Soldiers and Airmen to showcase and challenge their marksmanship skills in competition amongst their peers. (Indiana Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)