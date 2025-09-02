Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard Soldiers compete in 2025 TAG Match [Image 5 of 8]

    Indiana National Guard Soldiers compete in 2025 TAG Match

    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Katie Dixon 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Indiana National Guard Spc. Kaleb Keen of Michigan City, Indiana and competing for 713 Engineering Company, raises up the target for his shooting lane while in the pits of the rifle range at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana as part of the Adjutant Generals Combat Rifle/Pistol Championship Match (TAG Match) on Sept. 6, 2025. TAG match is an opportunity for Soldiers and Airmen to showcase and challenge their marksmanship skills in competition amongst their peers. (Indiana Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 22:01
    Photo ID: 9297371
    VIRIN: 250906-A-WK467-5994
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard Soldiers compete in 2025 TAG Match [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Katie Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAG Match
    Indiana
    marksmanship

