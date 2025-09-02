Indiana National Guard Soldiers compete in 2025 TAG Match

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew Loy, from Fishers, Indiana, competing with A troop, 1-152nd Cavalry Squadron, observes his target before receiving the command to load his magazine on the rifle range at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana during the Adjutant Generals Combat Rifle/Pistol Championship Match (TAG Match) on Sept. 6, 2025. TAG match is an opportunity for Soldiers and Airmen to showcase and challenge their marksmanship skills in competition amongst their peers. (Indiana Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)