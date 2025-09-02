Indiana National Guard Soldiers compete in 2025 TAG Match

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard soldiers grade one another on the pistol qualification portion of the Adjutant Generals Combat Rifle/Pistol Championship Match (TAG Match) on Sept. 5, 2025. TAG match is an opportunity for Soldiers and Airmen to showcase and challenge their marksmanship skills in competition amongst their peers. (Indiana Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)