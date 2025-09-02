Indiana National Guard Soldiers compete in 2025 TAG Match

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Adam Steele assists Pfc. Sara Ramos while loading magazines at the pistol qualification range at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana as part of the Adjutant Generals Combat Rifle/Pistol Championship Match (TAG Match) on Sept. 5, 2025. TAG match is an opportunity for Soldiers and Airmen to showcase and challenge their marksmanship skills in competition amongst their peers. (Indiana Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)