    178th Wing hold Change of Authority ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    178th Wing hold Change of Authority ceremony

    SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Charles Hansel salutes Col. Donald Braskett, commander of the 178th Wing, during a Change of Authority ceremony Sept. 26, 2025 at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard base in Springfield, Ohio. The ceremony signified the transfer of authority and responsibility from one command chief to the next. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 16:51
    Photo ID: 9297259
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-MJ308-1129
    Resolution: 5258x3505
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, US
    178th Wing holds Change of Authority ceremony

    Change of Authority
    178th Wing
    Air Force
    Ohio National Guard
    Air National Guard

