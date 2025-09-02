178th Wing hold Change of Authority ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chiasha Jordan, program manager for the 178th Wing Honor Guard, holds the U.S. flag during a Change of Authority ceremony Sept. 26, 2025 at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard base in Springfield, Ohio. The ceremony signified the transfer of authority and responsibility from one command chief to the next. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)