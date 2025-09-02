178th Wing hold Change of Authority ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Jacquita Melton addresses the audience during a Change of Authority ceremony Sept. 26, 2025 at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard base in Springfield, Ohio. The ceremony signified the transfer of authority and responsibility from one command chief to the next. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)