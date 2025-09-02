178th Wing hold Change of Authority ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Charles Hansel hands flowers to his wife Sept. 26, 2025 during a change of Authority ceremony at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard base in Springfield, Ohio. The ceremony signified the transfer of authority and responsibility from one command chief to the next. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)