    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component) [Image 2 of 4]

    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)

    05.05.2025

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army SSG Jazlyn Bailey shared a photo of her side by side with her mom, retired Air Force Master Sgt. Karen Russell. Her mom’s military service is what inspired her to pursue a military career in the transportation corps. Bailey was selected at the 2024 Transportation Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the U.S. Army Reserve. (Courtesy Photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From surprise to recognition: The quiet professional who became Transportation Corps NCO of the year

