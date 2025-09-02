Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army SSG Jazlyn Bailey shared a photo of her side by side with her mom, retired Air Force Master Sgt. Karen Russell. Her mom’s military service is what inspired her to pursue a military career in the transportation corps. Bailey was selected at the 2024 Transportation Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the U.S. Army Reserve. (Courtesy Photo)