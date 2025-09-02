Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component) [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army SSG Jazlyn Bailey poses with Transportation Corps senior leaders following the Transportation of the Year awards ceremony in May 2025. Bailey was selected at the 2024 Transportation Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the U.S. Army Reserve. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 14:53
    Photo ID: 9297188
    VIRIN: 250505-A-TN729-2003
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 980.71 KB
    Location: US
    Hometown: NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)
    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)
    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)
    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From surprise to recognition: The quiet professional who became Transportation Corps NCO of the year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    364th ESC
    79th TSC
    Logistics
    Sustainment
    Transportation
    Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download