Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)

U.S. Army SSG Jazlyn Bailey poses with Col. Charles Fairbanks, Support Operations Assistant Chief of Staff during her recent deployment, following the Transportation of the Year awards ceremony in May 2025. Bailey was selected at the 2024 Transportation Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the U.S. Army Reserve. (Courtesy Photo)
