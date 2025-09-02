Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component) [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)

    KUWAIT

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Maj. India Hunter 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army SSG Jazlyn Bailey during her April 2024-January 2025 USCENTCOM deployment with the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command where she served as the Transportation Management Coordinator in the Distribution Management Center Transportation Operations Branch. Bailey was selected at the 2024 Transportation Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Photo by SPC Leslye Cuevas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 14:53
    Photo ID: 9297185
    VIRIN: 241205-A-JS629-1001
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 274.01 KB
    Location: KW
    Hometown: NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component) [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ India Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)
    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)
    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)
    Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From surprise to recognition: The quiet professional who became Transportation Corps NCO of the year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Awards and Medals

    Logistics

    TAGS

    364th ESC
    79th TSC
    Logistics
    Sustainment
    Transportation
    Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download