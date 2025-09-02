Staff Sgt. Jazlyn Bailey - 2024 Transportation Corps NCO of the Year (Reserve Component)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army SSG Jazlyn Bailey during her April 2024-January 2025 USCENTCOM deployment with the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command where she served as the Transportation Management Coordinator in the Distribution Management Center Transportation Operations Branch. Bailey was selected at the 2024 Transportation Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Photo by SPC Leslye Cuevas)