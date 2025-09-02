North Macedonian Forces Lead and Observe in Saber Junction 25, Enhancing NATO Readiness at Hohenfels

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left) A North Macedonian group leader from the 2nd Infantry Brigade reviews maps and maneuver plans with her soldiers during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. This world-class training event ensures the U.S., its Allies and Partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. Exercise Saber Junction enhances the combat readiness for more than 7,000 U.S., NATO Allies, and Partner nations' soldiers, testing their ability to adapt, innovate, and forge new strategies for confronting evolving threats. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David I. Marquis, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)