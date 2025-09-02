North Macedonian Forces Lead and Observe in Saber Junction 25, Enhancing NATO Readiness at Hohenfels

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two North Macedonian soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade coordinate tactics before moving into a simulated combat scenario during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. Saber Junction includes more than 7,000 participants from 14 Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David I. Marquis, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)