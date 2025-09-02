North Macedonian Forces Lead and Observe in Saber Junction 25, Enhancing NATO Readiness at Hohenfels

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A North Macedonian soldier observes the terrain from inside a tactical vehicle during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. Saber Junction supports the readiness and interoperability of NATO forces at every echelon. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David I. Marquis, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)