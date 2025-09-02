Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Macedonian Forces Lead and Observe in Saber Junction 25, Enhancing NATO Readiness at Hohenfels [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    North Macedonian Forces Lead and Observe in Saber Junction 25, Enhancing NATO Readiness at Hohenfels

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Marquis 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    A North Macedonian soldier observes the terrain from inside a tactical vehicle during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. Saber Junction supports the readiness and interoperability of NATO forces at every echelon. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David I. Marquis, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 11:21
    Photo ID: 9297074
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-LI860-1120
    Resolution: 5521x3681
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Macedonian Forces Lead and Observe in Saber Junction 25, Enhancing NATO Readiness at Hohenfels [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Marquis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    North Macedonian Forces Lead and Observe in Saber Junction 25, Enhancing NATO Readiness at Hohenfels
    North Macedonian Forces Lead and Observe in Saber Junction 25, Enhancing NATO Readiness at Hohenfels
    North Macedonian Forces Lead and Observe in Saber Junction 25, Enhancing NATO Readiness at Hohenfels

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download