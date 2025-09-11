Modern Warfare Meets Multinational Might: 15 Nations Unite for Saber Junction 25

Photo By 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick | A U.S. soldier assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR) maintains overwatch from the top...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick | A U.S. soldier assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR) maintains overwatch from the top hatch of a Stryker vehicle during exercise Saber Junction 25, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 8, 2025. Positioned in the vehicle’s hatch, the soldier ensures situational awareness and communication as the unit trained to enhance readiness and interoperability with NATO Allies and Partners. 7th Army Training Command stressed war fighting functions of 2CR, as the primary training audience, during this world-class exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, New Hampshire Army National Guard) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany – Against the backdrop of modern conflict and evolving global threats, more than 7,000 troops from 15 nations converged on the rugged terrain of southern Germany for Exercise Saber Junction 25, the largest training event hosted at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in nearly a decade.



“It’s an incredibly complex exercise, and extremely cutting-edge training in terms of what we expect U.S. forces and our allies to cope with in the terms of the modern battlefield,” said Col. CJ Kirkpatrick, operations group commander, JMRC. “It really highlights the future of the way we have to train.”



Spanning multiple weeks and domains, Saber Junction 25 tested participants across Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) scenarios in dynamic and often chaotic environments. Set across multiple maneuver rights areas, which included farms and local towns, the exercise wasn’t just about tactics or technology. It was about trust, multinational cooperation, and building readiness across NATO and Partner forces.



“The fundamental nature of what war is remains the same. It’s a contestation of wills,” Kirkpatrick said. “The character, the way it happens, is what’s changing. We’ve got to train differently so we can fight differently.”



A Polish-led High Command (HICOM) structure replicated a coalition-level operational framework, underscoring the importance of unified command and decision-making.



“This is a great opportunity for the staff to work with our multinational partners and JMRC, to ensure the units are trained and certified,” said Brig. Gen. Roman Brudlow, commander of the 16th Mechanized Division, Polish Army, and acting HICOM for the exercise. “From my point of view, due to the fact we are in NATO for more than twenty years, there are no big differences in procedures or how we are conducting things.”



One-third of the troops were Allied and Partner forces, including units from Poland, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Italy, and North Macedonia, training shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. soldiers. The primary training audience, the 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR), operated as the central maneuver unit, facing off against notional enemies within JMRC’s expansive training “box.”



“This exercise consists of a highly sophisticated opposition force (OPFOR), that can contest the training unit in every domain except for maritime,” said Kirkpatrick, referencing OPFOR’s use of space, electronic warfare, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and counter-UAS capabilities.



OPFOR units replicated near-peer adversaries with authentic tactics and tempo, forcing 2CR and multinational partners to respond in real-time. Wearing Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) gear, troops engaged in kinetic battles, convoy ops, and complex tactical maneuvers where every decision had real consequences. The implementation of MILES allows immediate combat effectives feedback to participants on the notional battlefield.



“This gives us the opportunity to fight against a real-life OPFOR, instead of training like we do sometimes in the rear,” said Col. Donald Neal, 2CR commander. “This is where we get to put it all together, all the way to the team level. It’s a great opportunity.”



The scenarios were deliberately chaotic and unscripted, injecting stress, ambiguity, and high operational tempo. Training also included civilian displacement, chemical attacks, and information warfare, creating a full-spectrum training environment.



“I’ve watched us over the course of six days, from where we started to now,” Neal added. “I would say we’re more lethal than we started.”



Beyond tactical engagements, Saber Junction 25 tested the integration of emerging tech – especially drones and anti-UAS systems.



“We are learning what the systems can do in this environment, as well as that feedback,” said Neal. “We have the benefit of JMRC, and fighting with our NATO allies to really make us a more capable formation.”



Even as technology evolves, Kirkpatrick emphasized that basic fundamentals still apply.



“The techniques and the way we do things aren’t different; the technological medium is changing,” he said. “Those skills, and how to do it, are what we train here at JMRC.”



The exercise, observed and evaluated by 7th Army Training Command, pushed every echelon, from squad leaders to regimental HQ, to the limits of coordination, decision-making, and adaptability. For leaders like Brudlow, the exercise reflected what coalition warfare will actually look like.



“Here we are today, the U.S. Army is using Polish Divisional HQ to conduct real-life exercises, and it’s no big deal,” Brudlow said. “During the wartime, that’s the real war. There will be multinational forces combined with different nations. We are ready right now to fight together.”