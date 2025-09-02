Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 7 of 7]

    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025

    YAKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson 

    94th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Pearson, a 94th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, pulls a cable from a winch while loading an aircraft engine into a C-130H Hercules aircraft prior to a training flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The 94th AW is working alongside Pacific Air Forces to increase effectiveness in responding to global challenges, enhance interoperability with Joint Force partners and ensure the unit’s ability to provide tactical combat airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 08:59
    Photo ID: 9297011
    VIRIN: 250715-F-NN480-1286
    Resolution: 3822x5351
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: YAKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    374th Airlift Wing
    94th Airlift Wing
    94 AW
    ReserveReady
    Japan
    DLE2025

