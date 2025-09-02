94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Pearson, a 94th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, pulls a cable from a winch while loading an aircraft engine into a C-130H Hercules aircraft prior to a training flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The 94th AW is working alongside Pacific Air Forces to increase effectiveness in responding to global challenges, enhance interoperability with Joint Force partners and ensure the unit’s ability to provide tactical combat airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson)