94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025

U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 94th Airlift Wing load an aircraft engine for transport prior to a training flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The 94th AW is working alongside Pacific Air Forces to practice and ensure Reserve Citizen Airmen can respond rapidly and effectively anywhere, any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson)