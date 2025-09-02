Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025

    YAKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson 

    94th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 94th Airlift Wing load an aircraft engine for transport prior to a training flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The 94th AW is working alongside Pacific Air Forces to practice and ensure Reserve Citizen Airmen can respond rapidly and effectively anywhere, any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 09:00
    Photo ID: 9297008
    VIRIN: 250715-F-NN480-1232
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: YAKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025
    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    374th Airlift Wing
    94th Airlift Wing
    94 AW
    ReserveReady
    Japan
    DLE2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download