U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Konopcyznski, 700th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, pulls a cable from a winch while preparing to load an aircraft engine for transport during a local training mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The 700th AS is working with Pacific Air Forces to practice and ensure Reserve Citizen Airmen can respond rapidly and effectively anywhere, any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 09:00
|Photo ID:
|9297009
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-NN480-1179
|Resolution:
|3907x5470
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|YAKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.