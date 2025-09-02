94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Konopcyznski, 700th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, pulls a cable from a winch while preparing to load an aircraft engine for transport during a local training mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The 700th AS is working with Pacific Air Forces to practice and ensure Reserve Citizen Airmen can respond rapidly and effectively anywhere, any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson)