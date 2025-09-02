Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 7]

    94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025

    YAKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson 

    94th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Konopcyznski, 700th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, pulls a cable from a winch while preparing to load an aircraft engine for transport during a local training mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The 700th AS is working with Pacific Air Forces to practice and ensure Reserve Citizen Airmen can respond rapidly and effectively anywhere, any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 09:00
    VIRIN: 250715-F-NN480-1179
    Location: YAKOTA AIR BASE, JP
