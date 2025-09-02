94th Airlift Wing Airmen Deliver during REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130H Hercules Aircraft from the 94th Airlift Wing, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga, is loaded with an aircraft engine prior to conducting a training flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The 94th AW is working alongside Pacific Air Forces to increase effectiveness in responding to global challenges, enhance interoperability with Joint Force partners and ensure the unit’s ability to provide tactical combat airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Miles Wilson)