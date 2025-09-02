Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Makayla Panzer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sebastian Grabacki, a combat engineer with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, dons his helmet before driving his tactical vehicle during exercise Saber Junction 25, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. This multinational training event consists of synchronized command and control, fire support, logistics, and maneuver planning and execution using simulations and live fire drills while utilizing NATO operational processes and doctrine. (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 09:32
    Photo ID: 9296997
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-JX550-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Makayla Panzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25
    Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25
    Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25
    Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25
    Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download