U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sebastian Grabacki, a combat engineer with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, dons his helmet before driving his tactical vehicle during exercise Saber Junction 25, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. This multinational training event consists of synchronized command and control, fire support, logistics, and maneuver planning and execution using simulations and live fire drills while utilizing NATO operational processes and doctrine. (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 09:32
|Photo ID:
|9296997
|VIRIN:
|250906-Z-JX550-1016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.15 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Makayla Panzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.