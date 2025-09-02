Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sebastian Grabacki, a combat engineer with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, dons his helmet before driving his tactical vehicle during exercise Saber Junction 25, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. This multinational training event consists of synchronized command and control, fire support, logistics, and maneuver planning and execution using simulations and live fire drills while utilizing NATO operational processes and doctrine. (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)