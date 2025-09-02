U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mamadou Mariko, a combat engineer with Headquarters and Headquarters Element, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, carries a spool of razor wire to fortify his unit's position against enemy forces during exercise Saber Junction 25, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. As threats evolve around the world, so must the tactics and standards of U.S. units and our Allies and partners. Every training exercise is an opportunity to continue evolving, and Saber Junction enables learning opportunities to inform updates, modifications and revisions to future operations. (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 09:35
|Photo ID:
|9296995
|VIRIN:
|250906-Z-JX550-1024
|Resolution:
|4061x6091
|Size:
|10.48 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Makayla Panzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.