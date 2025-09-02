Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25 [Image 3 of 5]

    Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Makayla Panzer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mamadou Mariko, a combat engineer with Headquarters and Headquarters Element, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, carries a spool of razor wire to fortify his unit's position against enemy forces during exercise Saber Junction 25, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. As threats evolve around the world, so must the tactics and standards of U.S. units and our Allies and partners. Every training exercise is an opportunity to continue evolving, and Saber Junction enables learning opportunities to inform updates, modifications and revisions to future operations. (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

