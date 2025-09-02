Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment discuss action and movement plans during exercise Saber Junction 25, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. This world-class exercise includes more than 7,000 participants, approximately one-third of those being Allied and Partner forces, and more than 1,000 vehicles. The Hohenfels Training Area is a key location in Europe, critical to sustaining the ability to respond when needed. (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)