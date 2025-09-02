Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Moore III, a combat engineer with 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR), passes supplies to Spc. Eric Gallegos, a combat engineer with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2 CR, during exercise Saber Junction 25, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Through collaborative exercises such as Saber Junction, the U.S. works alongside Allies and Partners to provide forces with the capabilities needed to combat current and future threats. Today’s global environment requires the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances. (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)