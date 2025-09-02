Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25 [Image 2 of 5]

    Fortifying to Fight: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Reinforces Defenses During Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Makayla Panzer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Moore III, a combat engineer with 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR), passes supplies to Spc. Eric Gallegos, a combat engineer with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2 CR, during exercise Saber Junction 25, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Through collaborative exercises such as Saber Junction, the U.S. works alongside Allies and Partners to provide forces with the capabilities needed to combat current and future threats. Today’s global environment requires the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances. (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 09:28
    Photo ID: 9296994
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-JX550-1009
    Resolution: 3296x4944
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

