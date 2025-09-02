MCIWEST hosts Commencement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Graduates from on-base and off-base colleges turn their tassels during a commencement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 5, 2025. The commencement ceremony recognizes the academic achievements of graduates who have completed associate, bachelor’s, or master’s degrees. Participants include active-duty service members, Department of Defense civilians, retirees, and family members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)