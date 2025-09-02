MCIWEST hosts Commencement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick Brown, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, joins graduates and faculty from on-base and off-base colleges during a commencement ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 5, 2025. The commencement ceremony recognizes the academic achievements of graduates who have completed associate, bachelor’s, or master’s degrees. Participants include active-duty service members, Department of Defense civilians, retirees, and family members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)