Graduates from on-base and off-base colleges participate in a commencement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 5, 2025. The commencement ceremony recognizes the academic achievements of graduates who have completed associate, bachelor’s, or master’s degrees. Participants include active-duty service members, Department of Defense civilians, retirees, and family members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 19:02
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, MCIWEST hosts Commencement Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Haley Fourmet Gustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.