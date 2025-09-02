Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIWEST hosts Commencement Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    MCIWEST hosts Commencement Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick Brown, right, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, joins graduates and faculty from on-base and off-base colleges during a commencement ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 5, 2025. The commencement ceremony recognizes the academic achievements of graduates who have completed associate, bachelor’s, or master’s degrees. Participants include active-duty service members, Department of Defense civilians, retirees, and family members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 19:02
    Photo ID: 9296615
    VIRIN: 250905-M-GI936-1055
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Commencement Ceremony
    MCIWEST
    HQSPTBN
    Marines
    Education
    Camp Pendleton

