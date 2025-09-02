The First Team Executes Operation Return of the Condor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A DroneSentry, mounted on top of a light medium tactical vehicle, is being tested on its capability as a single source sensor and defeat system during Operation Return of the Condor on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025. Operation Return of the Condor served as a testing ground for drone detection and counter sUAS tactics by bringing together First Team Troopers and industry partners for experimentation and innovation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)