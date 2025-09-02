The First Team Executes Operation Return of the Condor

A passive drone detection device highjacks the footage of a small unmanned aircraft system during Operation Return of the Condor on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025. Operation Return of the Condor served as a testing ground for drone detection and counter sUAS tactics by bringing together First Team Troopers and industry partners for experimentation and innovation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)
