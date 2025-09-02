The First Team Executes Operation Return of the Condor

Sgt. Devon Purchner, a joint fire support specialist assigned to 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, displays a small unmanned aircraft system during Operation Return of the Condor on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 22, 2025. Operation Return of the Condor served as a testing ground for drone detection and counter sUAS tactics by bringing together First Team Troopers and industry partners for experimentation and innovation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9296380
|VIRIN:
|250822-A-XN888-1001
|Resolution:
|4674x2629
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
