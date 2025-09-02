Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The First Team Executes Operation Return of the Condor [Image 2 of 5]

    The First Team Executes Operation Return of the Condor

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Sgt. Devon Purchner, a joint fire support specialist assigned to 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, displays a small unmanned aircraft system during Operation Return of the Condor on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 22, 2025. Operation Return of the Condor served as a testing ground for drone detection and counter sUAS tactics by bringing together First Team Troopers and industry partners for experimentation and innovation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)

    This work, The First Team Executes Operation Return of the Condor [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

