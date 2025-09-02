The First Team Executes Operation Return of the Condor

A small unmanned aircraft system flies above an M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle during Operation Return of the Condor on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 27, 2025. Operation Return of the Condor served as a testing ground for drone detection and counter sUAS tactics by bringing together First Team Troopers and industry partners for experimentation and innovation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hector Blanco)
