    The First Team Executes Operation Return of the Condor [Image 1 of 5]

    The First Team Executes Operation Return of the Condor

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Hector Blanco 

    1st Cavalry Division

    A small unmanned aircraft system flies above an M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle during Operation Return of the Condor on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 27, 2025. Operation Return of the Condor served as a testing ground for drone detection and counter sUAS tactics by bringing together First Team Troopers and industry partners for experimentation and innovation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hector Blanco)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 17:27
    Photo ID: 9296375
    VIRIN: 250827-A-CK796-1002
    Resolution: 2988x2390
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    This work, The First Team Executes Operation Return of the Condor [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pegasus Charge, Innovation, First Team, sUAS, Drone, Modernization

