    Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership [Image 5 of 5]

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Lee Zeldin, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator, gives remarks during a ceremony to launch a new nationwide program to distribute excess food as part of the agency’s “Feed it Onward” initiative on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 5, 2025. The ceremony was held before giving out excess watermelon, watermelon juice, sweet corn, and pumpkins to members of Scott Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 16:09
    Photo ID: 9296073
    VIRIN: 250905-F-YH673-1048
    Resolution: 6590x4393
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    Food Distribution
    Scott Air Force Base
    Environmental Protection Agency
    Feed it Onward
    Frey Farms

