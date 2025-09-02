Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lee Zeldin, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator, gives remarks during a ceremony to launch a new nationwide program to distribute excess food as part of the agency’s “Feed it Onward” initiative on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 5, 2025. The ceremony was held before giving out excess watermelon, watermelon juice, sweet corn, and pumpkins to members of Scott Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)