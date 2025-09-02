Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sarah Frey, Frey Farms CEO, gives remarks during a ceremony to launch the Environmental Protection Agency’s new nationwide initiative, “Feed it Onward,” on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 5, 2025. Courtesy of Frey Farms, Airmen and their families were treated to hundreds of free watermelon, corn, and pumpkins and their Tsamma Watermelon Juice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)