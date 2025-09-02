Sarah Frey, Frey Farms CEO, gives remarks during a ceremony to launch the Environmental Protection Agency’s new nationwide initiative, “Feed it Onward,” on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 5, 2025. Courtesy of Frey Farms, Airmen and their families were treated to hundreds of free watermelon, corn, and pumpkins and their Tsamma Watermelon Juice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 16:09
|Photo ID:
|9296067
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-YH673-1078
|Resolution:
|6625x4417
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership
No keywords found.