Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership

Members of Team Scott gather during a ceremony to launch the Environmental Protection Agency’s new nationwide program to distribute excess food, “Feed it Onward,” on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 5, 2025. Following the ceremony, free excess produce was given out to the Scott Air Force Base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)