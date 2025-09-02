Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership [Image 1 of 5]

    Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Members of Team Scott gather during a ceremony to launch the Environmental Protection Agency’s new nationwide program to distribute excess food, “Feed it Onward,” on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 5, 2025. Following the ceremony, free excess produce was given out to the Scott Air Force Base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 16:09
    Photo ID: 9296065
    VIRIN: 250905-F-YH673-1175
    Resolution: 7635x5090
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Food Distribution
    Scott Air Force Base
    Environmental Protection Agency
    Feed it Onward
    Frey Farms

