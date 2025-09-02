Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the Environmental Protection Agency, Frey Farms, and 375th Air Mobility Wing, gather for a photo during a ceremony to launch the EPA’s new nationwide initiative, “Feed it Onward,” on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 5, 2025. Frey Farms is located about one and a half hours east of the base near Mount Vernon, and while they grow all types of fresh fruits and vegetables, they are the nation’s leading producer of pumpkins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)