Members from the Environmental Protection Agency, Frey Farms, and 375th Air Mobility Wing, gather for a photo during a ceremony to launch the EPA’s new nationwide initiative, “Feed it Onward,” on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 5, 2025. Frey Farms is located about one and a half hours east of the base near Mount Vernon, and while they grow all types of fresh fruits and vegetables, they are the nation’s leading producer of pumpkins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 16:09
|Photo ID:
|9296069
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-YH673-1339
|Resolution:
|6098x4065
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership
No keywords found.