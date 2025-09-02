Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership

    Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Members from the Environmental Protection Agency, Frey Farms, and 375th Air Mobility Wing, gather for a photo during a ceremony to launch the EPA’s new nationwide initiative, “Feed it Onward,” on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 5, 2025. Frey Farms is located about one and a half hours east of the base near Mount Vernon, and while they grow all types of fresh fruits and vegetables, they are the nation’s leading producer of pumpkins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 16:09
    VIRIN: 250905-F-YH673-1339
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Scott AFB recipient of EPA, Frey Farms food donation partnership [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Food Distribution
    Scott Air Force Base
    Environmental Protection Agency
    Feed it Onward
    Frey Farms

