    Saber Junction 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Pvt. Josephine Malloy 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Dutch soldiers assigned to the 17th Light Armored Battalion conduct a foot march to their area of operation during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. Saber Junction 25 allows the U.S. and its Allies and Partners to refine existing, and develop new, battlefield-critical capabilities, ensuring all participants are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 03:31
    Photo ID: 9294504
    VIRIN: 250809-A-WS058-8700
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 23.94 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Saber Junction 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Josephine Malloy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    europeafricainnovation

