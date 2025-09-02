Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dutch soldiers assigned to the 17th Light Armored Battalion conduct a foot march to their area of operation during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. Saber Junction 25 allows the U.S. and its Allies and Partners to refine existing, and develop new, battlefield-critical capabilities, ensuring all participants are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)