U.S. Army soldiers attached to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, maneuver a tactical vehicle prom one position to another during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. NATO Allies and partner land forces can be deployed anytime, anywhere. While U.S.-led, Exercise Saber Junction 25 promotes peace and security through cooperation, collaboration, and interoperability through a display of solidarity and transparency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)