A Dutch soldier assigned to the 17th Light Armored Battalion, attaches gear to a tactical vehicle during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. Exercise Saber Junction 25, a U.S. Army exercise with NATO Allies and Partners, develops and enhances the interoperability and readiness of participants. The exercise includes more than 7,000 participants, approximately one-third of those being Allied and Partner forces, and more than 1,000 vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 03:04
|Photo ID:
|9294502
|VIRIN:
|250809-A-WS058-9097
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|24.59 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Saber Junction 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Josephine Malloy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.