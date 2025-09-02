Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Dutch soldier assigned to the 17th Light Armored Battalion, attaches gear to a tactical vehicle during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. Exercise Saber Junction 25, a U.S. Army exercise with NATO Allies and Partners, develops and enhances the interoperability and readiness of participants. The exercise includes more than 7,000 participants, approximately one-third of those being Allied and Partner forces, and more than 1,000 vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)