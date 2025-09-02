Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saber Junction 25 [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Pvt. Josephine Malloy 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Dutch soldier assigned to the 17th Light Armored Battalion, attaches gear to a tactical vehicle during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. Exercise Saber Junction 25, a U.S. Army exercise with NATO Allies and Partners, develops and enhances the interoperability and readiness of participants. The exercise includes more than 7,000 participants, approximately one-third of those being Allied and Partner forces, and more than 1,000 vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 03:04
    Photo ID: 9294502
    VIRIN: 250809-A-WS058-9097
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 24.59 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Josephine Malloy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Saber Junction 25
    Saber Junction 25
    Saber Junction 25
    Saber Junction 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    europeafricainnovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download