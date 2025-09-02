Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 [Image 2 of 4]

    Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Spc. Josephine Malloy 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Dutch soldier assigned to the 17th Light Armored Battalion, secures supplies to a tactical vehicle during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. Conducting world-class training events, such as this exercise, allows participants the opportunity to train alongside Allied and Partner nations in dynamic and realistic training environments. Saber Junction 25 combines a U.S. Army brigade as the primary training audience with a multinational division higher command and constructed brigades, as well as key enablers from 14 Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 03:36
    Photo ID: 9294501
    VIRIN: 250809-A-WS058-2092
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 22.86 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
