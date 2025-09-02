Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Dutch soldier assigned to the 17th Light Armored Battalion, secures supplies to a tactical vehicle during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. Conducting world-class training events, such as this exercise, allows participants the opportunity to train alongside Allied and Partner nations in dynamic and realistic training environments. Saber Junction 25 combines a U.S. Army brigade as the primary training audience with a multinational division higher command and constructed brigades, as well as key enablers from 14 Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)